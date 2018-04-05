Crews resume search of Missouri River for missing Sioux Falls, SD woman

Search crews were back on the Missouri River near Yankton, South Dakota, looking for a missing woman.

66-year-old Diane Bartling, of Sioux Falls, has been missing since Sunday afternoon. Her car and some of her belongings were found near the Meridian Bridge in Yankton on Tuesday.

An eyewitness confirms she last saw her on the bridge. Police are also reviewing additional area surveillance video in hopes of finding additional clues.

Wednesday, searchers combed the river for four hours, but found no sign of Bartling. They continued their efforts today because of favorable weather. "They're going to bring in some additional resources from Pierre," said Chief Brian Paulsen, Yankton, SD Chief of Police. "The South Dakota side is going to bring in a bigger SONAR unit. So we hope that that will paint a better picture for us. At least of the bottom."

Additional equipment is expected to be used next week.