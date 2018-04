Our recent round of winter weather has certainly made an impact on the Iowa Great Lakes.

While ice-out on the Iowa Great Lakes is definitely going to be later than it was last year, we still have to awhile to go before any record is broken for the latest ice-out dates.

A year ago the ice went out on East Lake Okoboji on March 10th. However, it re-froze March 14th and went out again on March 21st. The ice-out date last year for West Lake Okoboji was March 20th. The latest ice has gone out on West Lake Okoboji is April 28th. That has happened twice since records have been kept: in 1951 and again in 1983. The latest ice-out date on record for East Lake Okoboji is April 26th. That happened in 1951.