In a Masters filled with compelling storylines, no one took a more harrowing path to Augusta National than Ian Poulter.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Ian Poulter, of England, lines up his putt on the third hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.

(AP Photo/Alex Goodlett, File). FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells to his team in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. A person familiar with the decis...

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is healthy and a full participant in this week's weightlifting and conditioning program.

Tim Tebow made his Double-A debut with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the Eastern League as snowflakes wafted through the evening air and temperatures hovered in the 30s.

(AP Photo/Matt Smith). New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow steps into the dugout before his debut with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies minor league baseball team as they host the Portland Sea Dogs, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton, N...

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives to the basket against Washington Wizards' Kelly Oubre Jr. in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Cleveland.

Person with knowledge of situation to AP: Celtics' Irving out for rest of regular season, playoffs after knee surgery.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson, top right, vies for the puck against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Washington.

Craig Smith scored twice and Ryan Johansen had the go-ahead goal late in the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat Washington 4-3 to clinch first in the Central Division, the top seed in the Western... More >>