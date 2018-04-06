"Women's Night Out" helps fund Child Advocacy Center

It's an event that's become a tradition for Siouxland women...

And, a boost for a local program that helps hundreds of children through challenging times in their lives.

Mercy Medical Center's "Women's Night Out" gave women a chance to shop, get pampered, and mingle with their friends.

The proceeds from the event, now in its 17th year, go to help fund Mercy's Child Advocacy Center.

The center works with children exposed to different types of abuse.

Experts say there is a great need for the Center's services in Siouxland.

"So we serve about 35 counties. Most of these are in Iowa, some are in South Dakota, some are in Nebraska. And we see almost a thousand children per year. So we are seeing a lot of children. And we are doing these services every single day full time," says Amy Scarmon, Child Advocacy Center Manager

The women also enjoyed an elegant meal, door prizes, and the funny inspirations of keynote speaker MaryEllen Hooper.