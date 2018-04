Known around the world for their basketball tricks and their antics, the Harlem Globetrotters took the court at the Tyson Event Center

They had it all on display for fans... from basketball acrobatics to antics to harassing the refs.

But one of their biggest assets is always the part the crowd plays in each game.

We asked a few of the younger fans why they came to the game.

"I'm very excited because I also play basketball and I really wanna see how they play."

"I'm really looking forward to seeing lots of tricks and funny parts."

"Because Grandpa told me to."

And for those of you who were unable to attend, the Globetrotters won the game... as usual.