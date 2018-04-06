Spencer, IA mom accused of abducting daughters gets probation - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spencer, IA mom accused of abducting daughters gets probation

SIOUX CITY (AP) -

A woman accused of abducting her three daughters in northwest Iowa has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

Clay County District Court records say 26-year-old Danica Arzaga, of Spencer, entered the pleas Wednesday to three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment. The charges had been lowered from felony kidnapping.

She was given two years of probation and a suspended prison sentence of six years.

Authorities say Arzaga took the two 8-year-olds and a 4-year-old from their home in Royal on Sept. 19. The children were found abandoned in Sanborn later that day. She was arrested Sept. 20 in Sioux City.

The children had been removed from Arzaga's custody and placed in another relative's care.

