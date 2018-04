Amazon has just announced a new feature for Alexa.

It's called Alexa Announcements which allows your Amazon Echo to act like an intercom device for your home.

You can relay a message, like "dinner is ready," to every echo speaker in your home and Alexa will repeat that message to those who are out of voice reach.

However, no one else can respond from the other echo devices.

The new feature is now available in the U.S. and Canada.