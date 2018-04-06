Son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright arrested in Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright arrested in Nebraska

Posted:
The son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright has been arrested on drug possession charges in Nebraska The son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright has been arrested on drug possession charges in Nebraska
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

The son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright has been arrested on drug possession charges in Nebraska.

A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman says the actors' 24-year-old son, Hopper Penn, and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Uma Von Wittkamp, were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a trooper stopped their vehicle on Interstate 80. Authorities say the trooper detected drug activity inside the vehicle and found 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and 3 grams of mushrooms.

Von Wittkamp was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Penn was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Possession of a controlled substance is a felony.

They were both taken to the Hamilton County Jail.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.