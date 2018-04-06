More cold and snow for the weekend

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County Friday from 1 AM until 7 PM**



Our wintry pattern has been with us throughout most of the workweek and we're not done yet! More snow is developing across the Plains as a low pressure is dipping through the region. Most of the moisture will stay south and west of the Sioux City Metro, but some light snow is certainly possible this morning with accumulations staying under an inch. More moderate snow looks to fall in NE Nebraska where there could be 1-2" on the ground before this system pulls away. Towns like O'Neill could even see a little more, with a Winter Weather Advisory being in place for 2-4". Not only do we have the snow to talk about but also record cold possible throughout parts of the area. Highs will be remaining in the upper 20s which would break a record of 30° set back in 1938 for Sioux City with record cold tonight as well. With lows likely falling toward 10°, we would have another shattered record of 14° set back in 1936. Make sure you bundle up! High pressure will briefly build in for our Saturday giving us lot of sunshine and some warmer temps as it moves east. 40s are expected across much of Siouxland with the Iowa Great Lakes region staying in the 30s. By Saturday night, our next weather-maker is moving in and this one does look to bring more accumulating snowfall. Light to moderate snow totals will be possible so continue to stay with us through the weekend. Moisture looks to move in late Saturday night lasting right through much of the daytime hours Sunday. Much of the precipitation will be falling as snow but we could see a wintry mix developing by the afternoon, which would cut down on snowfall. A few lingering flurries could swing in on Monday as the system pulls away.



Meteorologist T.J. Springer