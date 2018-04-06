South Dakota voters to decide 24 legislative primaries - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota voters to decide 24 legislative primaries

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Some former South Dakota lawmakers are trying to mount comebacks, one Republican is running for both state Senate and attorney general and four Democrats are competing in a crowded primary race likely to guarantee the two winners seats at the statehouse.

South Dakota voters are set to decide two-dozen legislative primary races in the June 5 election. Officials this week drew numbers out of a South Dakota mug with a bison on it to set the candidates' order on the ballot.

Democrats are set to have two Senate and five House primaries, and Republicans will have nine Senate and eight House primaries.

