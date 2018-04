The Nebraska State Patrol said first responders were called Friday morning to the scene of a car found in a body water near Allen, Nebraska.



The patrol said a man was transported to Mercy Medical Center with unknown injuries but is alive.



No foul play is expected.



Car found in body of water near Allen, Nebraska. One male transported to Mercy Medical Center with unknown injuries but is alive. No foul play suspected. pic.twitter.com/E3ZzDllW3D — Brett Funke (@BrettKTIV4) April 6, 2018