Anyone may call Mercy Child Advocacy Center for information or referrals regarding suspected child abuse and prevention of child abuse.

End it! for Autumn rally urges people to take a stand to end child abuse

A report of child abuse is made every ten seconds in the United States, according to childhelp.org.

Friday, members of the public, local law enforcement, the Department of Human Services and Seasons Center, are gathering to raise awareness for children who have been abused in Northwest Iowa.

"End It! for Autumn Rally" took place this morning in Orange City.

Many people from across Siouxland attended the fourth annual End it for Autumn Rally.

This rally is to not only end child abuse but also to remember the life of Autumn Elgersma, who lost her life back in 2013 from child abuse.

Three-year-old Autumn died in 2013 after suffering severe head trauma while under the care of Rochelle Sapp, her babysitter.

Today, people honored her life and took the time to reflect on victims of child abuse and learn what our communities can do to help prevent it.

Community members were also invited to release balloons in honor of victims of child abuse.

Jen Elgersma, the mother of Autumn Elgersma, was also here today and made an emotional speech that had listeners in tears.

To report child abuse call:

Iowa: 1-800-362-2178

Nebraska: 1-800-652-1999

South Dakota: 1-877-244-0864