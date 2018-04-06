Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City wins 9 "Best of Dining & Nig - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City wins 9 "Best of Dining & Nightlife" awards 2018

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City officials said the Casino Player magazine released its 2018 "Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards."

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has won nine different categories for the State of Iowa.

"There is no doubt that this property is something special," said Jim Franke, general manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. "However, the real reason we are able to win these awards time and time again is the outstanding team we have working here. If it weren't for their dedication to the brand and the guests, we would not be half the property we are today."

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has won awards in the following categories: 
Dining: 
Best Overall Dining 
Best Asian - World Tour Buffet 
Best Desserts - World Tour Buffet 
Best Place to People Watch - Lobby Bar 

Entertainment
Best Overall Entertainment
Best Sports Bar - The Yards
Best Outdoor Concert Series - Battery Park
Best Place for Cocktails - Anthem
Best Nightclub - Anthem

