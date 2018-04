The Okoboji High School Jazz Band has won the 2A State Jazz Band competition.

The event was Thursday.

One student, Carley Wells, was also recognized as Outstanding Performer on the Drum Set.

The band performed for 20 minutes in the preliminary competition and the top two showcased their bands in the evening.

Okoboji carries a long history of successful Jazz bands.

They have finished in the top five since 1996.