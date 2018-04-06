ATV crash injures Rock Rapids woman - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ATV crash injures Rock Rapids woman

Posted:
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (KUOO) -

An all-terrain-vehicle crash Wednesday in Rock Rapids, Iowa sent a woman to the hospital.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Kari Jurrens of Rock Rapids was driving the ATV eastbound on a city street when she hit a curb.

Authorities say Jurrens flew off the ATV and landed on the road. She was taken to Sanford Rock Rapids and was then transferred by air to a Sioux Falls hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The incident took place shortly after 5:30 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.