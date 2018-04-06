ATV crash injures Rock Rapids woman

An all-terrain-vehicle crash Wednesday in Rock Rapids, Iowa sent a woman to the hospital.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Kari Jurrens of Rock Rapids was driving the ATV eastbound on a city street when she hit a curb.



Authorities say Jurrens flew off the ATV and landed on the road. She was taken to Sanford Rock Rapids and was then transferred by air to a Sioux Falls hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The incident took place shortly after 5:30 pm.