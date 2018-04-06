LINK: Reporting suspected abuse

Reporting Suspected Abuse:



Child victims of abuse are referred to Mercy Child Advocacy Center by the Department of Human Services (DHS), law enforcement agencies, and physicians. However, anyone may call Mercy Child Advocacy Center for information or referrals regarding suspected child abuse and prevention of child abuse: 712-279-2548 or 1-800-582-0684.

Mercy Child Advocacy Center does not replace or duplicate the work of the Department of Human Services (DHS) or law enforcement agencies. To report suspected child abuse contact:

In Iowa

Department of Human Services (DHS)

From anyplace in Iowa, call the 24-hour hotline: 1-800-362-2178

Or call your local DHS, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Woodbury County DHS: 712-255-2699

Law enforcement

Sioux City Police Dept.: 712-279-6960

Woodbury County Sheriff's Dept.: 712-279-6010

Or call your local police or sheriff's department

In Nebraska

24-hour hotline: 1-800-652-1999

Or call your local Department of Health and Human Services

Dakota County: 1-402-987-3445

Law enforcement

South Sioux City Police Dept.: 1-402-494-7512

Dakota County Sheriff: 1-402-494-7555

Or call your local police or sheriff's department

In South Dakota

Department of Social Services (DSS)

24 hour hotline: 877-244-0864 or call your local law enforcement (police department or county sheriff's office)



Information submitted from Mercy Child Advocacy Center.



