LINK: Reporting suspected abuse

Reporting Suspected Abuse: 

Child victims of abuse are referred to Mercy Child Advocacy Center by the Department of Human Services (DHS), law enforcement agencies, and physicians. However, anyone may call Mercy Child Advocacy Center for information or referrals regarding suspected child abuse and prevention of child abuse: 712-279-2548 or 1-800-582-0684.

Mercy Child Advocacy Center does not replace or duplicate the work of the Department of Human Services (DHS) or law enforcement agencies. To report suspected child abuse contact:

In Iowa
Department of Human Services (DHS)
From anyplace in Iowa, call the 24-hour hotline: 1-800-362-2178
Or call your local DHS, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Woodbury County DHS: 712-255-2699

Law enforcement
Sioux City Police Dept.: 712-279-6960
Woodbury County Sheriff's Dept.: 712-279-6010
Or call your local police or sheriff's department

In Nebraska
24-hour hotline: 1-800-652-1999
Or call your local Department of Health and Human Services
Dakota County: 1-402-987-3445

Law enforcement
South Sioux City Police Dept.: 1-402-494-7512
Dakota County Sheriff: 1-402-494-7555
Or call your local police or sheriff's department

In South Dakota
Department of Social Services (DSS)
24 hour hotline: 877-244-0864 or call your local law enforcement (police department or county sheriff's office)

Information submitted from Mercy Child Advocacy Center. 

 

