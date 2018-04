At approximately 6:35 a.m., 78 -year-old Norfolk resident Jean Dewald was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Norfolk Avenue and 18th street while walking two dogs.

The vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Norfolk resident Debra Coolidge.

Dewald was immediately transported to Faith Regional Health Services. He would die as he was being transferred by ambulance from Faith Regional to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.