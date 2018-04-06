President Trump threatens another $100 billion in tariffs agains - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Trump threatens another $100 billion in tariffs against China

(NBC News) -

President Trump has proposed adding 100 billion dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods, which could cause major problems on Wall Street. 

Administration officials stress this is only a proposal and so far, the tariff threats are only a war of words, but China has already made threats of their own.

Chinese leaders say they are prepared to tax 50 billion dollars in American products, from soybeans to jumbo jets.

"If there's a war between the U.S. and China on trade, the losers are going to be all those people caught in the crossfire...that's the American consumer," said Matthew Shay, President and CEO of the National Retail Federation.

