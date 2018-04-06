South Dakota introduces Lee as new head men's basketball coach

After Craig Smith left South Dakota for Utah State, the Coyotes moved quickly to find their new head coach. Huron native Todd Lee comes to USD after five seasons as an assistant at Grand Canyon University.

It was an introduction fitting for a South Dakota native.

"This is a great honor, to be named coach at my alma mater," said Lee.

A 1986 USD graduate is now the head coach, 32 years later.

"This is a very special place," said Lee. "But the reason why this is great is because of the tradition, the administration, the facilities, the opportunity to win big here.

Lee has coached at the community college, division 2 and division 1 levels and professionally. His first head coaching stint, eight seasons with Kentucky Wesleyan, brought five NCAA II Tournaments in that time. He'll try to bring that success to Vermillion.

"Every year, we're going to have the goal of winning the regular season championship, we're going to have a goal of winning the tournament championship, and we're going to have the goal of getting to the NCAA Tournament and winning games in the NCAA Tournament."

"Winners align," said senior Trey Burch-Manning. "We'll all get along knowing that he does come from a winning culture and we've been a winning team."

South Dakota has 48 wins and a Summit League title in the last two seasons. That's the kind of foundation this home-grown Coyote is ready to build on.

"We're going to win, and we're going to win the right way," said Lee. "We're going to win in the classroom. We're going to win in the community. We're going to win as people, as representatives of our university."

There's no reason not to believe Lee. After all, he's done it everywhere else.

South Dakota athletic director David Herbster said Lee will make $265,000 a year.