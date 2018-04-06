Child abuse signs to look out for

"People can bury their heads in the sand, but it doesn't ever work." said Kim Scorza, CEO of Season's Center for Behavioral Health.

Children across the U.S. are suffering from a hidden epidemic of child abuse and neglect.

One step to ending it, is spreading awareness, and knowing the signs.

"Suspicious injuries, that you might think, 'oh, well that child may have just fallen," said Scorza. "People need to be trained."

Sexual abuse is different- because you more than likely won't see physical evidence.

That is when significant behavioral signs will appear.

According to InvisibleChildren.org, 1 in 4 girls, and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually abused before they turn the age of 18.

"People who are abusing children-especially in cases of sexual abuse-its usually not just one victim," said Scorza. "Usually its multiple victims."

Most perpetrators, are not strangers on the street- they are someone the victim knows.

"Kids are being abused by people that can have access to them," said Scorza. "And how they gain access, is they gain the parent's trust."

And, more than likely, the perpetrator has a strong sense of control over the child.

"They shame them, they intimidate them, just a look" said Scorza. "I remember cases where it would literally just be a look from the perpetrator to the child, and that child was silent."

And remember, in order to end this epidemic, you need to speak up.

"Trust your gut, trust your gut," said Scorza. "If there is something that doesn't feel right to you, then it probably isn't."

For more information, you can call Season's Center for Behavioral Health at (800) 242-5101.