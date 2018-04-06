Resources for children of abuse, and caregivers

One staple resource for children of abuse, is the Mercy Child Advocacy Center.

Abused children in Siouxland have been seeking help at the Mercy Child Advocacy Center for nearly 30 years.

Specially trained people at the center do forensic interviews with a child of abuse.

They also offer medical exams by specially trained nurses and physicians.

Therapy is another option.

Employees say that child abuse is a bigger issue than most people think in Siouxland.

"The whole nature of child abuse, is that it's a secret thing and people don't know a lot about it," said Amy Scarmon, Manager at Mercy's Child Advocacy Center."So, its not something that people want to talk about. Its done in secret, its kept pretty secret and private."

In order to have your child involved at the advocacy center, you need a referral from law enforcement, or DHS.

For more information, call Mercy Child Advocacy Center, at 712.279.2475.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland provides early childhood education -- among other things.

They are not a daycare per say, but they do have people who are licensed by the state, which they say, is crucial to have in a daycare provider.

"To be licensed, you have to go through training, you go through first-aid, CPR training," said Jean Logan, Executive Director at Community Action Agency of Siouxland. "And hopefully, in a program such as ours, you also go through training to become a mandatory reporter."

A mandatory reporter, means if the person were to witness anything related to child abuse or neglect, that person would report it automatically to DHS.

The training to become a reporter, includes what to look for, and how to respond.

Abuse from a caregiver can be the result of frustration with the child.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland offers resources for parents and caregivers.

The organization has childcare nurse consultants on-hand.

"Its hard to care for children all day long, day after day," said Logan. "And I think sometimes incidents happen because people aren't really taking good care of themselves, or they're stressed for other reasons."

For more information, call Community Action Agency of Siouxland at 712.274.1610

The most important thing, is, if you see something- say something.

There are numbers you can call in each of the tri-states.

In Iowa, the number is 1-800-362-2178.

In Nebraska, call 1-800-652-1999.

And in South Dakota, it's 1-877-244-0864.

Also, you can always call your local law enforcement.