Sioux City Museum showcases photography of WWII veteran Vernon T - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Museum showcases photography of WWII veteran Vernon Tott

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

In honor of Tolerance week, the Sioux City public museum will showcase a special collection. 

The museum will be displaying photographs by Sioux City Native Vernon Tott.

Tott served in the US army's 84th infantry division and was present when American troops discovered the Ahlem concentration camp during World War II. 
The photographs taking during the liberation, along with other mementos gathered during Tott's lifetime will be a part of the exhibit. 

You can see them today, April 6 through 15 at the Sioux City Museum. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.