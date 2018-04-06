Sioux City Museum showcases photography of WWII veteran Vernon Tott

In honor of Tolerance week, the Sioux City public museum will showcase a special collection.

The museum will be displaying photographs by Sioux City Native Vernon Tott.

Tott served in the US army's 84th infantry division and was present when American troops discovered the Ahlem concentration camp during World War II.

The photographs taking during the liberation, along with other mementos gathered during Tott's lifetime will be a part of the exhibit.

You can see them today, April 6 through 15 at the Sioux City Museum.