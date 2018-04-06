Record lows possible Friday night, another chance for snow Sunday

It was certainly a chilly day in Siouxland!



Highs occurred shortly after midnight preventing Sioux City from achieving an all-time coldest high for this date.



Even so temperatures were stuck in the 20s through the afternoon and with a brisk north wind gusting to 35 mph wind chills were in the single digits for much of the area!



As we head into the overnight skies will clear and, with winds calming, we'll have a good chance of breaking some record lows.



Sioux City's record is 14 degrees set in 1936.



Once we get into the daytime we will have plenty of sunshine and temps will warm back up to near 40 degrees.



In the overnight hours, though, another system moves in and by Sunday morning snow looks to be falling across Siouxland once again.



By the afternoon rain will likely mix in from Sioux City to the south which will cut totals down some.



In those areas one to two inches will be possible.



Closer to the Iowa Great Lakes snow will continue into the early evening and 3-5 inches looks possible there.



The forecast will get further refined as get closer to the event.



Monday we stay cloudy and cool but by Tuesday a warm-up will begin and the middle of next week looks mostly sunny and (finally) spring-like!