Musketeer playoff chances damaged in loss to Cedar Rapids

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Dylan Mills celebrates a Musketeer goal on Friday night. Dylan Mills celebrates a Musketeer goal on Friday night.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Musketeers fell to Cedar Rapids, 6-4, on Friday night in Sioux City's final regular season home game at the Tyson Events Center.

After Sioux City fell behind 1-0 early in the first, Martin Pospisil scored to tie the game at 1-1 after one period. Dylan Mills gave the Musketeers a 2-1 lead in the second period but Graham Slaggert countered for the RoughRiders to again tie the game.

Cedar Rapids built a 4-2 lead midway through the third period. With 4:13 left, Parker Ford scored for Sioux City to make it a one goal game. Cedar Rapids scored with 3:08 left to make it 5-3 and then added and empty net score for a three goal advantage. The Muskies got a late goal from Sammy Walker to provide the final tally.

Sioux City (24-24-7) still trails Tri-City by seven points for the final playoff spot in the USHL's Western Conference, so another loss will eliminate the Muskies from postseason consideration. Tri-City lost to Lincoln on Friday night.

The Musketeers final four games will all be on the road, starting with a trip to Cedar Rapids on Saturday night.

