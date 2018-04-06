Nash named SCCS Teacher of Year - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nash named SCCS Teacher of Year

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

As part of Friday's "Are You Smarter Than a 4th Grader?" fundraising event for the Sioux City Public School's Foundation, the Sioux City School District also named their Teacher of the Year. 

This year the honor went to Shelly Nash, a science teacher and Mentors in Violence Prevention adviser at West High School. 

Nash has been with the Sioux City Community School District for 24 years. 

Nash has a master's degree in education and bachelor's degree in Science, both from Morningside College.

