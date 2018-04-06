Fourth graders put local celebrities to the test

Some local Sioux City celebrities, including KTIV News 4 Anchor Al Joens, decided to find out if he and three others were smarter than area fourth graders.

Are You Smarter Than Our 4th Graders is part of the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation annual fundraiser.

Seaboard Triumph Foods CEO Mark Porter, Dr. Quentin Durward, a neurosurgeon, Annette Hamilton of Ho-Chunk, Incorporated, and Al Joens took part in the Friday night quiz competition.

"We're supporting teachers. We're encouraging them to be innovative in their classroom. And at the end of the day, it's all about the kids. And so we're here to support the students of the Sioux City Community School District," said Kari Kellen, Sioux City Public Schools Foundation.

And the winner was Dr. Quentin Durward.