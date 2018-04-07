Tons of Tyson chicken gives Scouting for Food a huge start

Local Boy Scouts and leaders from Tyson Foods help usher in the company's annual Scouting for Food Campaign.

The company will be donating 40,000 pounds of chicken to local Food Banks, to support one of Siouxland's largest food drives.

Scouts from 58 counties in eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and Union County in South Dakota will take part in the effort.

Starting Saturday, boys and girls will be placing door hangers in neighborhoods, asking families to leave a bag of non-perishable items in a bag for pick up.

On Saturday April 14th, scouts will go door-to-door to pick up the donations and deliver them to the local food bank.

"This is part of our mission We fully believe in giving back to the community,and the Boy Scouts of America is another great organization. Their mission here is to collect food and that is what we are going to help them out with."

If you don't get a door hanger, you can drop off donations at your local Hy-Vee.