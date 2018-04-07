Another winter system bringing accumulating snow Sunday

Despite the cold start it turned into a pretty nice day with fairly calm winds and plenty of sunshine.



As we head into the overnight hours clouds will be increasing and by the morning snow will begin spreading from west to east across the area.



That snow continues through the afternoon and evening to the north and east of Sioux City where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect.



In the evening some patchy freezing drizzle may also mix in but impacts from that should be minimal.



Snow totals will be less than an inch for our Nebraska counties.



From about Yankton to the south and east toward Carroll (including Sioux City) 1-2 inches look to fall.



Closer to Orange City and over toward the Iowa Great Lakes 3-5 inches should fall.



Winds will be gusting up to 35 mph at times making for visibility issues especially in the advisory area.



Monday we stay cloudy with some spotty flurries possible.



Warmer temperatures finally start to push in on Tuesday with highs in the 50s and some 60s and maybe even a few 70s Wednesday and Thursday.



Another system looks to push in by the end of the week cooling us back down again.