New USD coach Lee "can't wait" to play in-state rival SDSU - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New USD coach Lee "can't wait" to play in-state rival SDSU

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Todd Lee says he "can't wait" to play South Dakota State. Todd Lee says he "can't wait" to play South Dakota State.
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -

Todd Lee was introduced as South Dakota's 18th men's basketball coach on Friday. Lee is no stranger to the University, as he and most of his family attended USD.

Lee is also familiar with the heated in-state rivalry with South Dakota State. Lee says that he and Jackrabbit head coach T.J. Otzelberger are professional friends.
    
One of the biggest blemishes on Craig Smith's Coyote resume is that he was just 3-8 against State.
    
Lee doesn't want to suffer that same fate.

"We're going to try to beat his butt in recruiting, coaching, camps, you name it," said Lee. "We'll try to do better than what they do. That's a big deal. Those games are big deals in this state. I can't wait to play them."

Lee's mother attended South Dakota State, though Lee joked Friday that she is now a Coyote fan.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.