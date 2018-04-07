New USD coach Lee "can't wait" to play in-state rival SDSU

Todd Lee was introduced as South Dakota's 18th men's basketball coach on Friday. Lee is no stranger to the University, as he and most of his family attended USD.

Lee is also familiar with the heated in-state rivalry with South Dakota State. Lee says that he and Jackrabbit head coach T.J. Otzelberger are professional friends.



One of the biggest blemishes on Craig Smith's Coyote resume is that he was just 3-8 against State.



Lee doesn't want to suffer that same fate.

"We're going to try to beat his butt in recruiting, coaching, camps, you name it," said Lee. "We'll try to do better than what they do. That's a big deal. Those games are big deals in this state. I can't wait to play them."

Lee's mother attended South Dakota State, though Lee joked Friday that she is now a Coyote fan.