Volunteers help grieving military and law enforcement families with 'Freedom Quilts'

Siouxlanders gathered on Saturday afternoon to honor the lives of three fallen heroes from Iowa.

Staff Sergeant Eric Steffeney, and Des Moines Pollice Officers, Officer Carlos Puente Morales, and Officer Anthony Beminio were honored at the event.

Each Family received quilts for loved ones in their family.

Three Vietnam veterans were also honored at the event.

They were given pins from Congressman Steve King.

"We don't want them to be forgotten and they are remembering our loss and, that is so important," says Annette Crowe, Mother of Staff Sergeant Eric Steffeney.

Annette Crowe is the mother of fallen Staff Sergeant Eric Steffeney.

She and two other families were given quilts to remember their loved ones by.

It's all thanks to the work of Betty Nielsen and her group of volunteers that helps to keep the memories of fallen soldiers and law enforcement members alive.

"Even though I don't know their pain in that but, I felt part of that pain in my heart as I was giving them their quilts and it means a lot to me," says Betty Nielsen, Freedom Quilts.

Each quilt tells a story of each fallen hero so the memories can live on forever.

And everyone at the service was able to hear a little bit about each fallen hero and the sacrifice each made.

"Eric was at war but he was saving a lot of lives by trying to remove all the landmines," says Crowe.

The quilts are made to help comfort the grieving families.

"The love that they share together. It's just a reflection of them and that's what I want, a reflection of their loved ones and incorporate it in the quilt so they can have that and look at it and always remember their loved ones," says Neilsen.

Keeping the memories of heroes alive.