Bandits go to 4-0 with win over Kansas City

Brandon Washington scored both of his touchdowns in the final seven minutes, including the game-winner with 1:55 to play, and the Bandits beat Kansas City 69-55 on Saturday.

Sioux City (4-0) had just six points midway through the second quarter, off a pair of Greg Conry field goals. Meanwhile, the Phantoms built a 20-6 lead, with help from Donovan Portiere's two touchdown passes.

The Bandits offense woke up after Liam Nadler's 20-yard rushing score that made it 20-13. Nadler threw a pair of scores to Brandon Shepherd, and Darrian Miller rushed for another touchdown as Sioux City had a 34-33 lead by halftime.

Miller scored his second touchdown early in the third quarter, before Nadler threw another score to Andre Londan. Nadler was 18-of-25 for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Sioux City totaled a season-high 317 yards.

Washington's two touchdowns provided seven point leads twice in the final frame.

Portiere led Kansas City (1-2) with six touchdowns passing. Walker and Washington each caught two scores, while Jaivon Smallwood and Jared Elmore each had a receiving touchdown. The Phantoms had just 20 yards rushing.

Henry Livingston had a 17-yard interception return touchdown to ice the game with 1:19 left. The Bandits are back in action on Saturday, April 14th, visiting Wichita.