Iowa Republicans haven't agreed on state budget, tax cuts

As the Iowa Legislature nears an unofficial target for adjournment, lawmakers still are working on key tasks such as approving a budget and providing details on promised tax cuts.

Republicans control both chambers and are working privately to come up with spending targets for this year's state budget.

Legislative leaders on Thursday indicated they are close on dollar figures.

Senate President Charles Schneider, a West Des Moines Republican who also chairs a key budget committee, says GOP leadership isn't focused on meeting artificial deadlines.

Rep. Chris Hall, a Sioux City Democrat, says he's worried Democrats and the public will have little say in important decisions.

It's unclear how long lawmakers will remain at the Capitol.

Their reimbursement for daily expenses ends April 17, and that's traditionally the target for adjourning.