Death of Sheldon man found on a street, under investigation

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a Sheldon man found on a street early Saturday morning.

32-year-old Joshua Andrew Rook was found in the 1100 block of South 3rd Avenue at 2:36 a.m., according to the Sheldon Police Department.

Officers began life-saving measures, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Rook was transported by the Sheldon Community Ambulance Team to the Sanford Sheldon Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation, according to a release by the Sheldon Police Department.

An autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and law enforcement has no reason to believe that the public is in any danger.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

The Sheldon Police Department was assisted by the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sheldon Community Ambulance Team, Sheldon Fire Co. and O’Brien County Attorney’s Office.