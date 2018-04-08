A Dakota City, NE woman charged with murder after Sunday morning stabbing

A Dakota City, NE woman is charged with murder after stabbing a woman to death.

7:55 a.m. Sunday morning, Sioux City Police say they were called to the 1200 block of W. 14th street for a report of a stabbing.

Officials say they received information of a possible suspect vehicle, and while responding officers located the vehicle, and conducted a stop near 16th and Douglas.

Officials say they then located the suspect, 20-year- old Melissa Camargo Flores, of Dakota City, NE and was taken into custody without incident.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital, where they later died from multiple stab wounds.

Flores was also taken to a local hospital for a self-inflicted stab wound.

Flores was booked into Woodbury County Jail, for one charge of 1st degree murder.

There will be a press conference on Monday at 10 a.m. for the latest information.