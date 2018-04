The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, the Okoboji Police Department arrested William (Bill) Robert Huse.

Officials say he was booked in the Dickinson County Jail, and charged with an OWI, and Carrying a Weapon While Intoxicated.

Officials say he was released later on Sunday, on his own recognizance.

Huse is serving a four year term on the Milford City Council, that ends in December of 2019.