Local diversity on display at "Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair"

Siouxland's diversity and variety of culture was on display at the Sioux City Convention Center, Sunday afternoon.

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission hosted its annual "Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair."

The fair celebrates diversity in the Siouxland community through music, dance, and art.

Local groups and individuals performed cultural dance and music for the thousands of visitors.

There were also over 80 local organizations participating with free informational booths.

"It's great to have more groups here and to be able to get the word out, whether it's a non-profit or a business," said Karen Mackey, Sioux City Human Rights Commission Executive Director. "We're just happy to be able to put this on for the community."

Cultural diversity was also expressed through different types of ethnic foods for every taste palate.

Different arts and crafts depicting separate cultures were also on sale by vendors.

"I don't think we realize in our daily life how diverse of a community we are," said Mackey . "This is an opportunity to get together and celebrate the diversity that really is Siouxland."

Organizers say around 3,000 people visited the multicultural fair this year.