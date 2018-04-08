Iowa claims series win over Ohio State

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points to help the Utah Jazz clinch a playoff berth with a 112-97 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Travis Wear defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Los Angeles.

It's essentially a Ryder Cup rematch at Augusta National, with Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy vying for golf's first major of 2018.

(Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Patrick Reed celebrates his eagle chip on No. 15 during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga.

Kyle Busch finished ahead of Kevin Harvick at the rest of the field this time, winning at Texas Motor Speedway.

Shohei Ohtani lost his bid for a perfect game in his home pitching debut with one out in the seventh inning.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, throws against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel, right, after they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game, Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Boston.

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Christian Yelich on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique injury and recalled reliever Taylor Williams from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

(AP Photo/Tom Lynn). Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich watches his game tying solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals' Dominic Leon during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Milwaukee.

(Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP). Nashville Predators' Scott Hartnell (17), P.K. Subban (76) and Mattias Ekholm (14) talk to Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) after one of the many scrums during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Sun...

Two of the top four teams in the NHL are guaranteed to be out the playoffs after the second round thanks to an oft-criticized divisional format. More >>