Cloudy and cold conditions for Monday

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
(KTIV) -

Sunday was a wintry mess in Siouxland with snow, freezing drizzle and windy conditions. We're still dealing with some slick spots out there as a result so make sure you take it slow as you are traveling today. We stay cloudy and cool today with highs in the mid 30s where snow is on the ground and near 40 elsewhere.

We do start to clear those skies out Monday night and set the stage for some more sunshine and warmer weather Tuesday. Where there is more snow on the ground it will be a little cooler but elsewhere temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s!

Things get even warmer Wednesday and Thursday with widespread 60s for highs and maybe even a few 70s. Our next system does start to move in Thursday night and give us a chance for some thunderstorms. This strong system has the potential of producing some rain showers Friday that change over to snow Friday night into Saturday. 

Meteorologist Jaret Lansford 

