Snow and wind continue Sunday evening

It's another wintry day in Siouxland with snow falling once again.



Through the evening hours snow looks to continue to the north and east of Sioux City.



A few more inches will be possible here and with winds gusting to 35 mph visibility will be low.



Some light freezing drizzle or drizzle may mix in at times this evening as well.



Light precipitation remains possible after midnight. By Monday we look to be left with mostly cloudy skies and maybe some scattered flurries.



Temperatures will once again be cold for this time of year.



Tuesday we do start to warm things up some and by the middle of the week we could be seeing some 60s and maybe even a few 70s showing up for highs.



A strong system moves in starting Thursday night and, though there is a lot of uncertainty at this point, could produce some thunderstorms Thursday night and possibly some snow Friday or Saturday.



It will definitely be windy in this time frame and temperatures by the weekend do look to return to below average values.