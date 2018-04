MidAmerican Energy reported 930 total power outages in Northwest Iowa, Sunday night.

There were reported outages in four different counties, with the most impacted in Lyon and Monona counties.

MidAmerican representatives say two poles down in Inwood caused nearly 500 outages in the area.

They say crews are on-site in the Mapleton area where strong winds are causing outages

As of 9 p.m. Sunday night, all power has been restored.