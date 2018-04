Authorities say a man walking his dogs in Norfolk died after being struck by a vehicle.

The accident occurred around 6:35 a.m. Friday as 78-year-old Jean Dewald and the dogs were crossing a road.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital and then died while being taken to an Omaha hospital.

The woman driving the vehicle has been identified as 60-year-old Debra Coolidge.

Police say the two dogs weren't injured.