Sunday's system brought snow, freezing drizzle and windy conditions once again in April.



The highest snow totals were in northeastern Siouxland.



Ringsted had the most with 8.5 inches.



Spirit Lake, Spencer and Emmetsburg also landed at six inches or above.



Totals did decrease to the south where more freezing drizzle mixed in.



That includes Cherokee, which ended with two inches, and Schaller, who picked up 1.3 inches.