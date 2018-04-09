311 and The Offspring set to perform September 1 at Battery Park

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced Monday the final 2018 Battery Park Concert Series band is 311 and The Offspring with special guests Gym Class Heroes.



The groups will take the state on Saturday, September 1.



Tickets go on sale here Friday, April 13 at 10:00 a.m.



2018 Battery Park Concert Series:

May 4 Post Malone with 21 Savage [Sold Out]

May 30 Blink-182

June 16 A Day to Remember with Beartooth & Silverstein

June 29 Kesha

July 13 Hard Rock Country Fest: Old Dominion, Walker Hayes, Brandon Lay

July 14 Incubus with The Struts

July 15 Tape Deck Takeover: Bobby Brown, Warren G, Sugarhill Gang, Tone Loc, 2 Live Crew, hosted by Flavor Flav

July 14 Nickelback with Pop Evil Monday, August 6 G-Eazy with Ty Dolla Sign, YBN Nahmir, Murda Beatz, P-Lo

September 1 311 and The Offspring with special guests Gym Class Heroes

September 15 Counting Crows with +LIVE+