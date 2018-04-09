Iowa transportation department plans multiple projects

Iowa transportation officials plan to make a near record $779 million of statewide road improvements for the upcoming construction season

The Des Moines Register reports that the largest project involves widening a 40-mile, two-lane section of U.S. Highway 20 in northwest Iowa to four lanes. The $286 million project is expected to be completed this fall.

The Des Moines area, Ames, Council Bluffs, the Quad Cities and Waterloo are among the areas that will also see road work.

Stuart Anderson is the director of the state Department of Transportation's Planning, Programming and Modal Division. He says a dime-per-gallon state tax increase on gasoline and diesel fuel that took effect in 2015 has generated an additional $200 million annually for Iowa road projects.