Iowa transportation department plans multiple projects - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa transportation department plans multiple projects

Posted:
Iowa transportation officials plan to make a near record $779 million of statewide road improvements for the upcoming construction season Iowa transportation officials plan to make a near record $779 million of statewide road improvements for the upcoming construction season
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa transportation officials plan to make a near record $779 million of statewide road improvements for the upcoming construction season.

The Des Moines Register reports that the largest project involves widening a 40-mile, two-lane section of U.S. Highway 20 in northwest Iowa to four lanes. The $286 million project is expected to be completed this fall.

The Des Moines area, Ames, Council Bluffs, the Quad Cities and Waterloo are among the areas that will also see road work.

Stuart Anderson is the director of the state Department of Transportation's Planning, Programming and Modal Division. He says a dime-per-gallon state tax increase on gasoline and diesel fuel that took effect in 2015 has generated an additional $200 million annually for Iowa road projects.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.