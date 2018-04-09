ACT results show Nebraska girls outscored boys last year - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ACT results show Nebraska girls outscored boys last year

Posted:
OMAHA, NE (AP) -

ACT exam results across Nebraska last year show that girls outscored boys overall, matching boys in science and surpassing them in reading and English.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Nebraska administered the standardized college admissions test to every junior in the state's public schools last year. Girls earned an average composite score of 19.6 on the 36-point exam last year, while boys scored an average 19.1. Initial results show that boys lead in math by half a point.

One year of data doesn't make a trend, and many students likely have taken the test again to improve their scores.

All students have room to improve, since less than a third of the 22,300 students who took the exam met benchmarks to predict success in typical college freshman math, science and English courses.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.