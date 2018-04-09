Wintry weather makes for dangerous driving in much of Iowa

Wintry weather has made travel dangerous over the northern half of Iowa.



Several schools announced delayed openings Monday, and snow and freezing drizzle are in the forecasts. As much as 6 inches of snow are expected in northwest Iowa, and gusting winds could cause whiteouts.



The icy conditions were blamed for a Sunday night accident that killed an 18-year-old in Des Moines. The Iowa State Patrol says a driver lost control of his sport utility vehicle while on an Iowa Highway 5 bridge over Iowa Highway 28.



The patrol says the SUV rolled, killing Malik Rucker and injuring another passenger.



