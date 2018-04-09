South Sioux City, NE man waives right to jury trial in murder case

A South Sioux City, Nebraska man charged in the shooting death of his wife outside of the Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City, has waived his right to a jury trial.

Forty-one-year-old Bei Sheng Chen has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of his wife 33-year-old Mei Huang.

His trial date is set for May 9 in Dakota County District Court.

Back in February, a second mental evaluation was ordered by a judge on Chen after his defense filed a notice they would be using an insanity defense in the case.

Authorities say Chen shot his wife outside of the Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City on September 6.

She died hours later at a Sioux City hospital.

