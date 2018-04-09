Sioux City's West High School surprises "2019 Teacher of the Year"

On Friday The Sioux City Community School District named, Shelly Nash, the district's 2019 Teacher of the Year.

On Monday West High School surprised her with a special assembly.

Nash has been a teacher for 27 years -- 24 of those with the Sioux City Community School District.

She is a science teacher and mentors in Violence Prevention advisory at West High School.

"To think that someone the fact that someone recognizes that because I just get up and think about the kids," said Nash, "So it's not really something that you expect to happen."

Nash says teaching is in her blood.

"My parents were teachers, I come from a teacher family," said Nash, "I knew what I was getting into when I got into teaching and that's what keeps me going."

Sioux City Schools superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says Nash makes a difference in students' lives every day.

"She's innovative. She's inspiring," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Sioux City Community School District Superintendent, "She's one that really focuses on positive relationships with students; not to mention the fact that she just moves the needle on academic achievement and we're just so proud of her for that."

That needling includes a new Geo-physics course at the high school which combines geometry and physics into one hands-on learning course.

Nash has a master's degree in education and a bachelor's degree in Science both from Morningside College.

