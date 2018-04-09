Facebook promises privacy changes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Facebook promises privacy changes

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met one-on-one Monday with key Senators in advance of his testimony before Congress, starting Tuesday.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake," Zuckerberg said in a seven-page prepared testimony, acknowledging problems of misinformation, election interference and data privacy.

The company started rolling out a notification to all Facebook news feeds Monday that can let users view and limit the information accessed by third-party apps.

Facebook is also informing the 87 million users who might have had their information shared with Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm affiliated with the Trump campaign.

Facebook also announced Monday they will be establishing an independent election research commission that will solicit research on the effects of social media on elections and democracy.

