Homicides on the rise in Sioux City for 2018

"This is a very safe community," says Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller

It's only April, but Sioux City has already seen more homicides this year than in all of 20-17.

Sunday marked the fourth homicide this year after a 24-year-old was stabbed to death on Sioux City's West side.

But, police say the victims in this year's homicides were intentionally targeted.

"I know people tend to make judgments about the community," says Chief Mueller. "This was a very specific act with somebody who had a very specific victim in mind. Does that make our community unsafe? Absolutely not."

Police say the stats do change annually but say 2018 has been hard with four homicides compared to just three in all of 2017.

"We have, in this community, recently been, had to deal with some very troubling incidents, the stabbing that occurred on Morningside Avenue," says Chief Mueller. "This is no less tragic. Certainly for the families involved, for the individuals involved and our hearts go out to them."

Four months into the year and the stats have doubled what police say they usually see.

"You talked about trends. We usually hover around 2 homicides a year, is generally what we see in Sioux City. Those stats can change and this has been a difficult year for Sioux City," says Chief Mueller.

But, Chief Mueller says he's impressed with how quickly those working the cases come together to find a resolution.

"I just have to take my hat off to the officers and the detectives who work these cases. They made a quick resolution of it," says Chief Mueller.